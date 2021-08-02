The latest transfer news surrounding the potential big-money move taking Jack Grealish to Manchester City could hand Manchester United and Chelsea a significant boost.

The Aston Villa star is being increasingly strongly linked with a big move to the Etihad Stadium, with a £100million offer submitted on Friday, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Their report adds that if Grealish’s transfer to City does go through, it would spell the end of the Premier League champions’ pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer.

Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with Kane by ESPN and others in recent times, so it could be that these clubs can once again move into a strong position to sign the England international.

Kane has been one of the finest finishers in world football in recent years, and there’s no doubt he’d strengthen any of the aforementioned clubs if he joined them.

City could do with Kane as a long-term replacement for the departing Sergio Aguero, but the 28-year-old would also be a much-needed upgrade on Timo Werner at Chelsea, and make Man Utd less reliant on the ageing Edinson Cavani at centre-forward.

Still, United have also been linked with Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland by the Daily Star, so he may be their preferred option if they strengthen up front, while the Norwegian youngster has also been linked with Chelsea by Fabrizio Romano in his Benchwarmers column.