Harry Kane has not shown up to Tottenham training, claims breaking report

Harry Kane has not shown up to Tottenham training today despite being due back at the club’s training ground for pre-season, according to a breaking report.

Watch below as Sky Sports News claim that Spurs have been rocked by this “sensational” news, with Kane neglecting to return to first-team training as he perhaps looks to force his way out of the north London side.

The England international is said to believe he has a gentleman’s agreement to be allowed a transfer away from Tottenham, but obviously that hasn’t been granted yet.

CaughtOffside understands that Manchester City’s move for Jack Grealish means a bid to sign Kane as well is now less likely, though this seems like it could be a fluid situation with the potential to change quickly, while the 28-year-old forward will surely have plenty of other suitors…

? BREAKING ? Harry Kane has not shown up for Tottenham training this morning He was due to return to Hotspur Way this morning following a short holiday pic.twitter.com/gXBVpjgrtZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 2, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Kane has also previously been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea by ESPN.

City would surely do well to sign Kane as a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero, but United and Chelsea also need more up front, especially the Blues, with Timo Werner proving a disappointing signing so far.