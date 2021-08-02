The Harry Kane transfer saga is expected to hot up again as he returns to Tottenham training after his exploits with England at Euro 2020 this summer.

The Spurs star had a superb season for his club last term and took that form with him to the European Championships as his performances helped England reach the final, where they were beaten by Italy on penalties.

Kane will now have the chance to hold talks with Tottenham over his future as he reports back for pre-season, as per the video report below, which makes it clear that the player still wants a move to Manchester City, and that the Premier League champions still want to sign him as well…

?? Harry Kane rejoins Tottenham for full training today ?? Harry Kane still wants to leave, Tottenham still want to keep him & Man City still want to buy him [via @skysportspaulg ] pic.twitter.com/6wzqf4x5Ok — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 2, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Kane would be an ideal signing for City to come in as a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero, and it could also be perfect for the 28-year-old to ensure he finally gets his hands on some silverware.

MORE: Man Utd and Chelsea handed Harry Kane transfer boost

Tottenham haven’t won anything since 2008, which means Kane’s immense performances for the club have not been rewarded with any trophies so far.

The report above suggests this will surely be one to watch in the weeks ahead as time is running out for Kane to get his move to City.