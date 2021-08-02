No Maddison, Schmeichel or Daka: Leicester predicted XI for Community Shield clash vs Man City

Leicester City will be taking on Manchester City in the Community Shield this weekend as they get the 2021/22 season going with the traditional curtain raiser at Wembley Stadium.

The Foxes won the FA Cup final against Chelsea back in May and have thereby earned their place alongside Premier League champions Man City in this weekend’s big game.

The Leicester Mercury have speculated on how Brendan Rodgers’ side might line up against City, with some big names expected to be missing for the meeting with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Kasper Schmeichel is not yet back in pre-season training after his exploits with Denmark at Euro 2020, while James Maddison has also not featured heavily in pre-season amid transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal.

It also remains to be seen if summer signing Patson Daka is thrown in at the deep end this early on in his Leicester career, so it may be that Jamie Vardy keeps his place up front ahead of the new addition from Red Bull Salzburg.

Here’s a look at how Leicester could be set to line up against City…

This is a strong side that can take the game to City, though of course it could also be a gamble to leave out a talent like Maddison.

Still, there’s also the argument that, with new signing Boubakary Soumare, there are enough other good options in midfield that Maddison isn’t as desperately needed as in the past.