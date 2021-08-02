Barcelona have had a tumultuous 18 months or so, arguably unlike any other time in their history, but things have still not ironed themselves out sufficiently as it’s become clear that Lionel Messi can’t train with the club and there’s less than two weeks to go until the start of the season.

The Argentinian has been enjoying a well-earned holiday in Ibiza with ex-team-mates, Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas, and was due to be reporting for pre-season duty on Monday.

However, with his new contract still unable to be signed, LeSport10 cited by Sport Bible, say both club and player don’t want to take any risks.

The Argentinian still looks in remarkably good shape, and it’s believed he has no interest in moving elsewhere.

To that end, president Joan Laporta can feel relaxed about the situation, albeit he will need to quickly move other players on if he wants to see Messi lining up for the blaugranes in the season opener.

If things are still not agreed by then, it’s anyone’s guess as to Messi’s next move.