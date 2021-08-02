Manchester United and Liverpool are used to going head-to-head in epic Premier League battles, and now it appears that the two English top-flight giants are ready to fight over Atletico Madrid star, Saul Niguez.

It appears that Niguez has become surplus to requirements at the Wanda Metropolitano, and despite Barcelona apparently trying to engineer a swap deal to see Antoine Griezmann return to the Rojiblancos, a switch to England now seems to be the most likely for the player.

According to the Daily Express, both sides would have the need to utilise a player with Saul’s skill set, and are keen to take advantage of his insouciance towards his current employers.

AS note that the player went to manager, Diego Simeone, some while ago to insist he plays in an area where he can feel more important.

However, Simeone apparently preferred to have the option of the player staying as a ‘utility’ option, to fill in where needed.

The impasse is what has opened the door to a move, and both Liverpool and Manchester United have legitimate reasons why Saul would be perfect at the heart of their midfields.