Chelsea make major transfer decision after Erling Haaland talks go nowhere

Chelsea FC
Chelsea have placed Romelu Lukaku top of their transfer wish-list after it became clear that Erling Haaland won’t be leaving Borussia Dortmund, according to the Telegraph.

Thomas Tuchel will no doubt have communicated his desire for a new centre-forward to the Chelsea board ahead of the summer transfer window.

The club’s top scorer in the Premier League last term was Jorginho, with seven penalties.

Without having a striker that you can rely on to find the back of the net, you have very little chance of winning the Premier League title, especially considering the competition.

That’s why Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku have both been targeted by the Blues, as is written by the Telegraph.

Chelsea have reportedly bumped Romelu Lukaku to the top of their wish-list

While Haaland is the ideal option for Chelsea in attack, with the Borussia Dortmund goal-machine being just 21-years-old, the belief is that talks with the German club have gone nowhere.

The Telegraph report that Chelsea are ready to throw in the towel in their pursuit of Haaland and instead attempt to prise former striker Lukaku away from Inter Milan.

It’s believed that Lukaku is now Chelsea’s number one priority, not Haaland.

As is mentioned in the report, Inter insist Lukaku is not for sale and their valuation is far beyond what Chelsea would be willing to pay.

Yet, so is suggested by the Telegraph, Chelsea are continuing with their efforts to sign Lukaku, meaning they must have been given encouragement from somewhere.

These next few weeks of the transfer window are going to prove decisive for Chelsea…

