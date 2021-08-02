Chelsea make major transfer decision after Erling Haaland talks go nowhere

Chelsea have placed Romelu Lukaku top of their transfer wish-list after it became clear that Erling Haaland won’t be leaving Borussia Dortmund, according to the Telegraph.

Thomas Tuchel will no doubt have communicated his desire for a new centre-forward to the Chelsea board ahead of the summer transfer window.

The club’s top scorer in the Premier League last term was Jorginho, with seven penalties.

Without having a striker that you can rely on to find the back of the net, you have very little chance of winning the Premier League title, especially considering the competition.

That’s why Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku have both been targeted by the Blues, as is written by the Telegraph.