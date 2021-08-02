Menu

Fabrizio Romano delivers his verdict on Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano, speaking live on Twitch, has poured cold water on speculation linking Chelsea with Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea are in real need of a new centre-forward, preferably one who can outscore Timo Werner.

With the summer transfer window now having less than a month to run, the Blues board will be scrambling to ensure they get someone through the door by the end of the window.

As per the Telegraph, Romelu Lukaku has leapfrogged Erling Haaland on Chelsea’s transfer wish-list, with the Inter Milan forward being seen as the more doable deal.

While that may be the case, there doesn’t appear to be much hope of Chelsea striking a deal to sign Lukaku, or so Fabrizio Romano has claimed via his Twitch channel, FabrizioRomano‘.

You imagine that Romano would have extensive contacts in Italy, so if he says it’s not going to happen, as he essentially has, it’s bad news from a Chelsea perspective.

Their options are thinning, considerably…

