Chelsea warned ‘committed and focused’ transfer target will cost in excess of €100M

Chelsea FC
Chelsea have been warned that Inter Milan striker Romeu Lukaku will cost them in excess of €100M this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Chelsea need a new striker, with their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland always looking like a pipe dream.

Romelu Lukaku is the other world-class centre-forward who you’d deem acquirable this summer, with Chelsea seemingly trying their luck.

The concern from Thomas Tuchel’s perspective is that Lukaku is a key figure at Inter and doesn’t appear to be in any hurry to leave.

Romelu Lukaku has no apparent reason to leave Inter Milan

MORE: Fabrizio Romano delivers his verdict on Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea

That leaves Chelsea with the choice to either pay over the odds to sign him, or face the possibility of heading into the new season without a top class striker.

As per Sky Sports, Chelsea have been informed of his valuation, which is thought to be over €100M [£85.4M].

Whether Chelsea will be prepared to pay that remains to be seen, but as quoted by Sky Sports, Kaveh Solhekol has casted serious doubt over the deal materialising:

“As far as the player is concerned, Lukaku is 100 per cent committed and focused on doing his job at Inter Milan.”

“He loves playing at Inter, is not going to kick up a fuss, and his attitude has been exemplary. Antonio Conte’s departure and the mass sales of his team-mates don’t concern Lukaku because he’s been rejuvenated since joining the club.”

“Why would he leave Inter Milan?”

