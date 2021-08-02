Manchester United have been dealt a potentially huge blow in their reported efforts to sign Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka.

According to The Mirror, Goretzka is a target of United’s this summer with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a mission to radically improve his squad.

The Reds have already signed Jadon Sancho and all-but signed Raphael Varane with a combined spending total of well over £100million.

But it appears they are not done there, with midfield star Goretzka – who has been rated at £65million by the Daily Mail – said to be of interest.

Though, on that particular front, it seems United have been dealt a potentially fatal blow to their hopes.

That’s because new Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann has said he is confident of Goretzka being convinced to commit his future by exending his contract beyond 2022.

He said, as cited by talkSPORT: “I’m not involved enough that I have a say every day. I stay out of these issues.

“Of course I have talked to him about my plans for him. I’ve told him I’d be happy if he extended and I’m also confident.

“There are several topics involved when it comes to discussing a contract extension.

“I’ll continue to focus on the sports side of things and show him he can be one of the most dangerous midfielders in Europe. He has potential to get even better.”

Goretzka has been with Bayern since his 2018 arrival from Schalke, making 78 league appearances and also representing Germany during that time, including at this summer’s Euro 2020.