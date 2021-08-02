Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, is clearing the decks and highly-rated youngster, Liam Delap, looks set to join Championship strugglers, Stoke City.

Delap’s father, former professional player, Rory, is a first-team coach for Stoke, and it would appear that his 18-year-old will shortly be joining him in the Potteries.

According to Football Insider there has been a breakthrough in talks between the two clubs, and Delap, impressive though he has been scoring an astonishing 24 goals in 20 Premier League 2 outings last season, will be moved on by the Citizens.

After 10 years at Derby County, Delap signed for Manchester City in 2019.

Like countless other players, however, he’s found a pathway to the first-team blocked by City’s ability to spend big and bring in whomever they choose.

Though he might be disappointed not to get an extended run in City’s first team, that’ll be more than compensated by an expected regular berth at Stoke.