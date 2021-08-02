Andreas Pereira did not hold back on his career ambitions and desire for first-team football as he made it clear that he’s open to an exit from Manchester United in an interview with TNT Sports.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a departure from the Red Devils after nine-and-a-half-years with the club, with more regular first-team football targeted by the midfielder.

Pereira has confirmed that notion in his in-depth discussion with TNT Sports as he admitted that the ‘time has come to play’ and that he’s not a ‘boy anymore’ – he’s ready for the ‘responsibility’ of a starter.

The versatile midfielder insisted that he aims to fulfil this objective ‘in Manchester or elsewhere’, confirming that Pereira is open to walking out of the Old Trafford door.

Pereira has been sent out on loan spells to Granada, Valencia and Lazio during his time at United.

It has recently emerged that Lazio attempted to re-sign the one-time Brazil international on loan, but the Red Devils rejected the loan proposal and instead value Pereira at around £20m.

Pereira is ready to start a new chapter as he searches for regular first-team football:

“I’m ready to play, I’m not a boy anymore. I’m a man ready to take responsibility”

“I’m sure that with playing time and continuity as a starter in my position, I can show what I’ve done on base (academy), I can score more goals and give assists.”

“A player of my position needs the confidence to play and the freedom to be bold on the field.”

Pereira was asked particularly about his relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:

“I’ve always worked for the team. With him (Solskjaer) I’ve played everywhere on the field and I’ve always done my best.”

“He’s known me for many years and knows very well where I can earn more. It’s up to him to give me the freedom to play in my position.”

The versatile midfielder was asked whether he should stay until his United contract expires or look for more guaranteed playing time now, Pereira’s stance is very clear:

“In Manchester or elsewhere, the time has come to play, to have at least an hour per game on the field, to have the confidence to play. I want to be happy, to feel important.”

Pereira insists that himself and United are on the same page:

“We are focused on looking for the best for my career. That’s what my staff (representatives) thinks, and I know United want the same.”

Pereira only started five of his 33 appearances whilst out on loan with Lazio last season, but the ace did still manage to contribute four assists as he played all across the midfield and behind the striker.

It doesn’t look like the Belgian-born talent will ever have the chance to be a consistent starter for United, with Pereira only playing an important role for the first-team in one season, the 19/20 one.

It’s refreshing to see Pereira so honest with his hopes for the summer and it appears as though the midfielder is aware that United also want what’s best for his career, hopefully that will help when it comes to negotiating a move away.