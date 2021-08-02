Despite some uncertainty around the left-back position due to injuries ahead of the new season, Brandon Williams still wants to leave Manchester United on a season-long loan, according to the MEN.

The Manchester Evening News report that the 20-year-old’s stance on the new season has not changed despite an ankle injury to Alex Telles, which is expected to rule out the Brazilian until September.

Luke Shaw is also an injury worry for the Red Devils ahead of the start of the new campaign, the quality left-back played through the Euros with cracked ribs and a wrist injury but the MEN note that the 26-year-old is confident that he will be fit to start in the Premier League opener against Leeds.

Despite the prospects of deputising for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at left-back in the early stages of the season, Williams remains keen on securing regular first-team football for the new campaign.

The United academy graduate has been heavily linked with a loan exit over the last six months now, with long-standing interest from Southampton cropping up frequently.

Williams was stopped from potentially turning around a season which saw him handed little action as the MEN add that he was denied a January loan switch as Timothy Fosu-Mensah was sold and Ethan Laird was loaned out.

See More: Manchester United set asking price for midfielder after rejecting loan transfer offer

No word on whether Norwich will pay the £2m fee or whether they’ll negotiate it down, but this would put them at the limit for domestic loans following the arrival of Billy Gilmour and more or less confirm Oliver Skipp remaining at Tottenham. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) August 1, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Opinion: Chelsea’s season could be over before it begins if Harry Kane seals Man City transfer Newcastle United fans sent promising update over Mike Ashley’s takeover court case Done deal: Arsenal defender ‘can’t wait to get started’ after securing loan exit

It has now emerged from Zach Lowy via the Sunday Mirror that Norwich are set to land the temporary signing of Williams, after long-term admirers Southampton refused to pay a £2m loan fee.

It’s yet to be reported whether or not Norwich are to pay a £2m fee to land Williams for a season.

Williams made just 14 first-team appearances last season as Shaw cemented himself as the first-choice and Telles landed the majority of the opportunities when the England man was unavailable or rested.

The England Under-21s international was only handed starts in five of those outings as well which was disappointing to see after his encouraging breakthrough in the 19/20 season.

Williams will certainly be an attractive option for sides interested in a loan as he can also feature at right-back, the ace will also be hoping that sides of Norwich’s stature can offer a starting role.