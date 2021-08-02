West Ham are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite this summer.

Catalan outlet Sport claims that the Hammers are nearing an agreement with Barcelona to sign Braithwaite for around £13million, which could end up being a bargain.

Despite not being the biggest name when he joined Barca as an emergency signing, the Denmark international has shown himself to be a useful squad player in his time at the Nou Camp.

The 30-year-old scored seven goals in all competitions last season despite limited playing time, and one imagines he could provide David Moyes with more of a goal threat up front.

West Ham had a fine season last term but lacked alternatives behind Michail Antonio as their main man up top.

Braithwaite makes sense as a realistic target for the Hammers due to Barca needing to sell players due to financial issues this summer.