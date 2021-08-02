Leeds United have reportedly been handed a huge transfer boost in their pursuit of Hertha Berlin forward Matheus Cunha.

The Brazil international has impressed in the Bundesliga, and has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs in recent times.

Leeds were in for Cunha last summer but were quoted an asking price of as much as €40million, which put them off pursuing a deal at the time.

Now, however, reports claim that Hertha would be ready to accept almost half of that for Cunha this summer, with his transfer fee now more likely to be closer to €25million – far more affordable for a club like Leeds.

The 22-year-old looks like he has a big future in the game and it would be exciting to see what he could do at Elland Road under the expert guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

Zenit Saint Petersburg and Monaco are also named as potential suitors for Cunha this summer.