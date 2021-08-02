Barcelona have now sorted all the terms of a new contract with Lionel Messi out, according to Sport, but the club cannot finalise the deal until they cut their squad’s wage bill.

Sport report that an agreement is in place between the player and club over a five-year deal that will see Messi accept a 50% pay cut, the Spanish publication add that the negotiations are now ‘closed’.

Barcelona fans will be excited to see that Sport note that the club have scheduled to make the contract official in the next few days, as they continue to deal with the key problem that has delayed the deal.

Whilst a ‘final agreement’ is in place on the Messi front, it cannot be formalised until Barcelona reduce their wage bill, the 34-year-old’s new deal cannot be accommodated until that happens.

Sport report that Barcelona are working on freeing up some funds with academy graduates turned long-serving stars Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto.

It’s claimed that the club are working on the quartet postponing the collection of 40% of their salaries.

Joan Laporta and the hierarchy are also finalising the departures of out-of-favour stars Martin Braithwaite – who seems to be nearing a move to West Ham, Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti – though the defender’s key condition for a loan exit is delaying things.

Sport add that Messi is still away on holiday as he waits for his new deal to be made official, it’s also clarified that the attacker will not returning to training until the contract has been signed and sealed.