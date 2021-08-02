Menu

Video: Arsenal wonderkid uploads clip of pre-season screamer

Arsenal wonderkid Miguel Azeez has shared a clip of a superb goal he scored in pre-season.

The teenager looks like the latest big prospect to come through Arsenal’s academy, following recent success stories like Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Joe Willock, while even squad players like Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah have had a role to play in the first-team.

Azeez is now showing Mikel Arteta what he can do, with the youngster tweeting this clip of a stunning strike and tagging Arsenal’s official account in the tweet.

Take a look at this wonderful solo effort below as Azeez carries the ball past a few players before firing in a powerful effort from outside the box…

Arsenal fans will surely be eager to see more of Azeez in the near future after seeing this example of his ability.

