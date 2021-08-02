Newcastle United’s upcoming court case will not impact the proposed takeover of the club, according to an expert.

The ChronicleLive have reported the date for Newcastle’s anti-competition court case with the Premier League is on September 27.

But according to expert Kieran Maguire, the case will have no impact on the Saudi-led bid to complete a takeover of the Magpies.

According to the football business expert, the case is more of a personal issue between Newcastle owner Mike Ashley and the Premier League, while the arbitration suit, which is scheduled for 2022, will decide the fate of the takeover.

“This is a sort of personal issue between Mike Ashley and the Premier League,” Maguire told Football Insider.

“The hearing at CAT is for Mike Ashley to get some form of compensation for being unable to sell a business that he owns.

“This is fundamentally a private dispute. We all know the history of this would-be deal and this is really to do with that.

“It should in no way, shape or form prove to be a barrier in terms of the long-term ambitions of the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s plans to acquire Newcastle United.”

That is reassuring news for Newcastle fans, who might have feared that Ashley’s efforts might impact the takeover hearing, which is to follow next year.

As things stand, the Saudi Public Investment Fund remain unable to complete a takeover, with Ashley set to lead the club into another Premier League season.