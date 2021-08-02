(Photos) Neymar looks to have gained weight in unflattering viral holiday snaps

Pictures of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar on holiday have been doing the rounds on social media… and he’s not in the best shape of his career.

Neymar has historically had an extremely ripped physique, the kind that you’d associate with a professional footballer of his quality.

The standard of fitness that players at the top level are expected to maintain is essentially non-negotiable, even for the best players in the game.

That’s why Mauricio Pochettino may well have a bone to pick when Neymar rocks up to PSG training looking like this…

Images via Twitter

Neymar may well have been snapped from an unflattering angle, or after a hearty meal, but he doesn’t look to be as toned and slender as he ordinarily has.

Considering the extensive list of Brazilian players who have fallen out of shape in the past, though, PSG fans may well have justification to be a little concerned about Neymar…