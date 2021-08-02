What Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has previously said about Harry Kane transfer situation

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has previously addressed transfer speculation about Harry Kane, insisting he is Spurs’ player and that’s that.

The England international has been a world class performer for Tottenham for a number of years now, though he’s never won any silverware in his entire career.

This has seen Kane linked with Manchester City by the Telegraph and others this summer, with the 28-year-old potentially ideal to replace Sergio Aguero up front at the Etihad Stadium this summer.

See below for Nuno’s recent quotes on Kane, with the Portuguese tactician perhaps unlikely to be as confident over keeping his star player now as he was then…

? "Harry is our player. Period. No need to talk about anything else." Wonder if Nuno is still feeling as confident this morning ? pic.twitter.com/Ldv9pHIXy6 — Tottenham News (@Spurs_fl) August 2, 2021

“Look, Harry is our player, period. No need to talk about anything else,” Nuno said. “Now is the moment for Harry to recover his energy, to rest. When Harry comes again, we have time to speak.

“Now is the moment for Harry to rest, to prepare for what’s coming. I’m looking forward for him to join the group and start working together.

“I’m excited to work with all the players. Of course Harry is a top player, one of the best in the world. What is best (is) to work with the best players around — and Harry is one of those.

“What I wish is for Harry to recover well, to have a good rest. When he arrives, he will feel that every one of us has to commit themselves to become better. We are very ambitious. We are ambitious people. We want to do it well and we count on Harry on that.”

Spurs fans will be hoping this can be resolved, as it would no doubt be painful to see Kane playing for one of their rivals.

City are already one of the best teams in Europe and they would surely have a pretty easy time winning the Premier League title again in 2021/22 if they brought in a striker of Kane’s quality.