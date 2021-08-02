Despite the faint hope that Paul Pogba might stay at Manchester United, it now seems almost certain that he’ll pull on the shirt of another team next season, though it might not be Paris Saint-Germain, after his agent, Mino Raiola, offered him to Barcelona.

Every summer transfer window for the last few years has been turned into a circus by Raiola, and Pogba has featured heavily in one or two too.

The French World Cup winner either wants to stay or he doesn’t, and the mixed messages that he keeps sending are of no use to anyone. Particularly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

MORE: Liverpool star’s epic karaoke

The Norwegian simply doesn’t know if he’s coming or going as far as the midfielder is concerned.

Don Balón report the offer to Barcelona, with Ronald Koeman believed to be very open to the deal.

More Stories / Latest News Flamengo being kept waiting by Chelsea after Kenedy offered in swap deal with Sevilla for Kounde (Photos) – Disgraced ex-Premier League star Adam Johnson takes newborn son around the park with girlfriend and daughter Chelsea transfer talks not as far along as first thought with no official bid made

Clearly, the Catalans will need to sell before they can buy, however, because of their current financial situation.