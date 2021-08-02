Mauricio Pochettino responds to transfer links with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has responded to questions about recent transfer rumours involving his club and a possible move to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international has had an up-and-down time at Man Utd since joining the club from Juventus in 2016, and he’s now down to the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

Pogba has been linked with PSG by Eurosport and others, and a move back to his native France could make sense for him as he looks to revive his career after a difficult spell in English football.

Still, Pochettino did not give too much away as he swerved from discussing players from other clubs when asked about Pogba, as per the Metro.

“You see the list of players that we have at home,” Pochettino said.

“We have plenty of players. Half of the squad is at home. A few are on holidays.

“I think the performance was good. I am happy and I don’t want to talk about the names of the players that are in other clubs.”

PSG fans may well be hoping that there is more going on behind the scenes, but it’s not too surprising that Pochettino isn’t going public with his pursuit of Pogba.

The Argentine has already brought in Georginio Wijnaldum to strengthen his midfield this summer, but Pogba would be another statement signing to help PSG get back on top after surprisingly being beaten to the Ligue 1 title by Lille last season.