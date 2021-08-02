Manchester City star stalling over new contract and seeking assurances from club

Raheem Sterling is stalling over a new Manchester City contract with a definitive decision over his future with the club still not made, according to 90min.

Sterling remains a key figure at the Etihad, despite Pep Guardiola’s continual rotation of him in and out of the side.

The winger didn’t start either of Man City’s Champions League semi-final tussles with PSG, but was thrown into the action against Chelsea in the final.

Sterling clearly doesn’t feel totally appreciated by Pep, though, with 90min reporting that he wants assurances he will retain that key figure status at the club going forward.

MORE: Jack Grealish went from wanting to join Man Utd to agreeing £360k-a-week Man City deal within 12 months… How Aston Villa’s biggest ever transfer was constructed

While the report claims that contract talks were previously further down the line, Sterling hit the brakes on proceedings as he considered his options.

90min’s understanding now is that Sterling wants a contract which would further reflect his status as a star man at City, potentially as much as £380K-a-week, which is thought to be what the club pay teammate Kevin De Bruyne.

CaughtOffside understands that Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has agreed a £360K-a-week deal with Man City. Perhaps a word in Sterling’s ear in the England camp has led to the former Liverpool man trying his luck…