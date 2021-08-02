Still away with the Spanish Olympic football team, Marco Asensio is in for a shock when he returns to Real Madrid after it became clear that Los Blancos are ready to cash in on a player that seemed untouchable a few seasons ago.

Carlo Ancelotti has a real job on his hands to take Real Madrid back to the top of Spanish football, particularly after the losses of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

Both of those players were instrumental in Real’s Champions League three-peat under Zinedine Zidane.

Alongside them as part of the Frenchman’s usual starting Xi was the incredibly exciting and free-scoring Marco Asensio.

Since those glory days, in the not too distant past, Asensio’s star has failed to shine.

Much of that can be put down to his injury record, as he’s not really been able to build up a head of steam over the last couple of seasons.

Ancelotti, however, has already seen enough and doesn’t believe the player offers what he’s looking for, according to Don Balon.

Although it will be difficult to sell him because of the fee involved, Don Balon note that Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are very interested in seeing how that situation develops.