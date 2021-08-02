Menu

Chelsea bid €130M for superstar striker who has his head turned by €15M-a-year contract offer

Chelsea FC
Chelsea have offered some quite extraordinary figures in hope of prising Romelu Lukaku away from Inter Milan, according to La Repubblica.

News broke via The Athletic on Monday morning that Chelsea had two bids for Lukaku snubbed by Inter Milan, who are not keen on parting ways with their talisman this summer.

Chelsea appear to have been given hope of striking a deal to sign the Belgian, else they surely wouldn’t be wasting the valuable time that’s left in the transfer window pursuing him.

Italian outlet La Repubblica have now shed light on Chelsea’s strategy to get Lukaku through the door, and it appears to be by dangling sizeable carrots to both Inter and the player himself.

Chelsea have reportedly offered €130M in exchange for Romelu Lukaku

As per the report, Chelsea are offering Inter €130M [£111M] in exchange for the striker, while also proposing to Lukaku a deal worth €15M-a-year [£12.8M-a-year, or around £250K-a-week].

La Repubblica’s belief is that Lukaku’s head is beginning to turn, with the 28-year-old now considering whether to depart the San Siro in favour of a return to Chelsea this summer.

Hold onto your hats, Chelsea fans…

