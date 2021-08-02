Former Barcelona star, Ronaldinho, has spoken about the rumours circulating that he might one day like to coach his former club, or even begin a coaching career elsewhere.

The Brazilian played the game with such joy and always with a smile on his face, so one can imagine that any training sessions put on by the former No.10 would be designed to keep things fun.

Not that anyone is going to get the chance to see anything like that any time soon.

That’s because the player that the phrase ‘Joga Bonito’ was invented for, has no intention of dipping his toe into the world of coaching, at least not for a while.

“I don’t imagine myself as a coach. In my house, there’s always been music. I have cousins and uncles that made music and it’s part of my life,” he said on Ibai Llanos’ Twitch channel on Sunday, cited by Sport.

“Sometimes they invite me to be part of their projects. I try to help new singers with talent that don’t have as many chances.

“Then there are the football schools for kids. It’s a chance for them to realise a dream, to learn and to enjoy themselves.

“There are lots of other things still to do. There are games, Barça Legends, matches with friends, ex-players, events all over the place. I am happy, getting to know the world in a different way and living well.”

Given the fake passport scandal, where he spent time in prison before being released, it’s good to see that the Brazilian is once again managing to keep himself busy.