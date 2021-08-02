Arsenal may reportedly be back in for the potential transfer of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge this summer.

The talented 23-year-old joined the Blades last summer but failed to do quite enough to help them survive in the Premier League, and so will surely be moving on now that his club are preparing for a season in the Championship.

Berge seems too good to be playing in English football’s second tier, and Arsenal could supposedly be ready to offer him a route back to the top flight, according to the Sun.

The report suggests Berge could be clear to leave Bramall Lane for around £30million, with Manchester United youngster James Garner being eyed up on loan to help replace the Norway international if he does move on.

This latest piece of transfer gossip comes as Arsenal seem to be struggling to make much progress on moves for their other midfield targets such as James Maddison.

Fabrizio Romano has written for Benchwarmers about Arsenal having nothing advanced with Maddison for the moment, while a potential move to sign Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli is also looking complicated as the Italy international would rather join Juventus.

Arsenal are also assessing players like Houssem Aouar, Ruben Neves and Renato Sanches, CaughtOffside understands, but it may well be that Berge is a realistic alternative after a lack of progress on any of those deals as well.

Mikel Arteta surely needs a player of Berge’s style after seeing on-loan duo Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard both return to Real Madrid this summer.