Tottenham Hotspur are planning to hit talisman Harry Kane with a significant fine after their vice-captain missed training on Monday as he attempts to secure an exit, according to the Evening Standard.

Dan Kilpatrick of the Standard reports that Spurs are disappointed by the 28-year-old’s decision to not report back for pre-season training and testing today.

It’s added that the club feel that they have no other option but to punish Kane with a fine for breach of contract.

That’s an unsurprising move when the tight ship that Daniel Levy runs is considered but one that could perhaps permanently sour the striker’s relationship with the club.

The Standard reiterate that the final penalty for Kane will of course be dependent on how the situation progresses, with there currently no indication as to when the England captain return to Spurs.

#thfc Tottenham consider Kane’s no-show an internal matter and do not plan to comment publicly. But club very disappointed by his decision — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) August 2, 2021

Manchester City outlining that they’d be willing to stump up £100m for Kane, plus players, doesn’t seem to have appealed to Spur at all as the Standard report that they value the superstar at closer to £150m.

The Standard also echo the notion that transfer insider Fabrizio Romano recently shared as they add that Kane believes that he has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ in place with Levy to leave the club now.

Spurs are unwilling to sell to a side that they see as a Premier League rival, but the truth is that the North London outfit would be nowhere near City without Kane and they just showed last season that they’re miles off them as it is.

Time will tell whether City are still keen on splashing for Kane now that they’ve reached an agreement in principle to sign Jack Grealish, an in-depth breakdown of how that deal was struck can be found here.