Official: Chelsea sell ‘exciting young full-back’ to Southampton in £5M deal

Chelsea academy player of the year Tino Livramento has signed for Southampton, it has been confirmed.

Livramento’s brilliant performances for Chelsea’s development side earned him the accolade, with previous winners including Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount, Reece James, Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour.

Unfortunately for the Blues, he was seemingly unwilling to stick around and earn a place in the side, whether that be out on loan or in training with Thomas Tuchel, and has instead decided to join Southampton.

#SaintsFC is delighted to announce the signing of exciting young full-back Tino Livramento from #CFC: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 2, 2021

Livramento will be afforded more opportunities at Southampton than he would have done at Chelsea, so from a personal perspective, it’s a wise move for the youngster to have made.

The Daily Mail report that Chelsea have received £5M in exchange for Livramento, while also having a buy-back clause, which is thought to be in excess of £25M.

If Livramento proves to be a success with the Saints, Chelsea will have the option to exercise that clause and re-sign him for a fairly reasonable fee. It looks to be a good move for all parties.