Tottenham could be about to help Chelsea complete a deal to take Sevilla star Jules Koundé to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Koundé emerged as a surprise target for the Blues last week with Fabrizio Romano revealing talks had started with Thomas Tuchel keen to improve his already strong back-line.

Talks remain ongoing with Kurt Zouma being tipped to be part of the deal, while there are some suggestions that Sevilla would like the money upfront instead.

And the latest report from the Daily Mail suggests it is the latter, but it still offers hope to Chelsea as they look to close the deal.

The Mail report Sevilla are lining up Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez as Koundé’s replacement if the French centre-back does leave.

The fact Sevilla are sounding out a replacement is good news for Chelsea on one hand, but it could mean they have to pay far more, as well as having to find a new home for Zouma, who they were trying to include as part of the deal.

Though, the Sanchez deal is by no means done, and the Blues may need a favour from their London neighbour given Sevilla are unlikely to sanction a deal until they are confident of landing a replacement.

Koundé has a release clause of €80million, but it has been suggested Sevilla could accept around €10million less than that figure.