The need to bring in players is hotting up now giving that there are less than two weeks to go before the start of the new Premier League and La Liga seasons, and it appears that Sevilla have already earmarked Tottenham’s Davinson Sanchez as the man they want to replace Jules Kounde.

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, seems very keen indeed to get the Kounde deal over the line, with reports suggesting a straight cash deal isn’t out of the question after Kurt Zouma refused to be a makeweight in any switch, per The Sun.

Acquiring Sanchez might just help oil the wheels.

MORE: Liverpool star’s impressive karaoke

According to the Daily Mail, the player’s agent has already held talks with the Andalusians.

At this point, talks haven’t progressed any further than the La Liga outfit seemingly registering their interest.

More Stories / Latest News The start of the new Premier League season set to be disrupted with a number of players refusing to have the Covid vaccine Man Utd legend makes claim about Paul Pogba following Harry Kane transfer stand-off Man Utd handed big blow as £65m transfer target tipped for new contract

However, with Sanchez slipping down the pecking order at White Hart Lane, Nuno Espirito Santo could sanction a deal, and that would surely prompt the player to move to pastures new.