The Kieran Trippier Manchester United transfer saga could be set to come to an end once Diogo Dalot’s future at Old Trafford is resolved.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who claim that the Red Devils can likely get a deal done for Trippier at around €30million, with Atletico accepting that the England international is likely to leave, with plans already being made to replace him.

However, Trippier’s move to Man Utd seems to hinge on Diogo Dalot leaving first, with the Portugal international looking unlikely to have a future with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Dalot spent last season on loan at AC Milan, and they remain interested in him, even if they failed with another loan offer this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

United will surely find other suitors for Dalot after his impressive stint at the San Siro, and they’ll be keen to get things done quickly in order to secure the signature of Trippier.

Although Solskjaer already has Aaron Wan-Bissaka as his first choice right-back, there could be room for someone like Trippier to come in as a more attacking option, and give United the opportunity to switch to playing with wing-backs.

Trippier has had a strong spell in La Liga and was also a key player for Tottenham during his time in the Premier League, so makes sense as an ideal signing for MUFC this summer.