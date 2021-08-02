The draw has already been made for the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League, with Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur, having been drawn against either Pacos de Ferreira or Larne in the play-off round.

The new competition is for those sides finishing just outside the Europa League places, and is therefore third in the European football order of merit behind the Champions League and Europa League.

It’s clear that the governing body want to inject more excitement into European competition, but it’s difficult to know at this stage whether the Europa Conference League will be overkill or a decent addition to the football calendar.

MORE: Liverpool star’s impressive karaoke

The first two matches for the north Londoners will be played on Thursday 19 and Thursday 26 August.

Play-off round draw in full

Champions path

Mura (SVN) / Zalgiris Vilnius (LTU) vs Prishtina (KOS) / Bodo/Glimt (NOR)

Neftci (AZE) / HJK Helsinki (FIN) vs Maccabi Haifa (ISR) / HB Torshavn (FRO)

Omonoia (CYP) / Flora Tallinn (EST) vs Shamrock Rovers (IRL) / Teuta (ALB)

Riga (LVA) / Hibernians (MLT) vs Lincoln Red Imps (GIB) / Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Linfield (NIR) / Fola Esch (LUX) vs Kairat Almaty (KAZ) / Alashkert (ARM)

More Stories / Latest News Jack Grealish makes Aston Villa decision amid Harry Kane’s Tottenham absence Chelsea ready to bid €50million for Man United & Liverpool transfer target Lionel Messi still can’t train with Barcelona with less than two weeks until the start of the new La Liga season

Main path