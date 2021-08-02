The draw has already been made for the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League, with Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur, having been drawn against either Pacos de Ferreira or Larne in the play-off round.
The new competition is for those sides finishing just outside the Europa League places, and is therefore third in the European football order of merit behind the Champions League and Europa League.
It’s clear that the governing body want to inject more excitement into European competition, but it’s difficult to know at this stage whether the Europa Conference League will be overkill or a decent addition to the football calendar.
The first two matches for the north Londoners will be played on Thursday 19 and Thursday 26 August.
Play-off round draw in full
Champions path
- Mura (SVN) / Zalgiris Vilnius (LTU) vs Prishtina (KOS) / Bodo/Glimt (NOR)
- Neftci (AZE) / HJK Helsinki (FIN) vs Maccabi Haifa (ISR) / HB Torshavn (FRO)
- Omonoia (CYP) / Flora Tallinn (EST) vs Shamrock Rovers (IRL) / Teuta (ALB)
- Riga (LVA) / Hibernians (MLT) vs Lincoln Red Imps (GIB) / Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
- Linfield (NIR) / Fola Esch (LUX) vs Kairat Almaty (KAZ) / Alashkert (ARM)
Main path
- AEL Limassol (CYP) / Qarabag (AZE) vs Breidablik (ISL) / Aberdeen (SCO)
- Ujpest (HUN) / Basel (SUI) vs Cukaricki (SRB) / Hammarby (SWE)
- TNS (WAL) / Viktoria Plzen (CZE) vs CSKA-Sofia (BUL) / Osijek (CRO)
- Pacos de Ferreira (POR) / Larne (NIR) vs Tottenham (ENG)
- Stade Rennais (FRA) vs Rosenborg (NOR) / Domzale (SVN)
- Lac (ALB) / Anderlecht (BEL) vs Vitesse (NED) / Dundalk (IRL)
- Vojvodina (SRB) / LASK (AUT) vs Galatasaray (TUR) / St Johnstone (SCO)
- Kolos Kovalivka (UKR) / Shakhter Karagandy (KAZ) vs Spartak Trnava (SVK) / Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
- Bohemian (IRL) / PAOK (GRE) vs Hibernian (SCO) / HNK Rijeka (CRO)
- KuPS Kuopio (FIN) / Astana (KAZ) vs Union Berlin (GER)
- Luzern (SUI) / Feyenoord (NED) vs Elfsborg (SWE) / Velez (BIH)
- Rakow Czestochowa (POL) / Rubin (RUS) vs RFS (LVA) / Gent (BEL)
- Dinamo Batumi (GEO) / Sivasspor (TUR) vs Lokomotiv Plovdiv (BUL) / Copenhagen (DEN)
- Santa Clara (POR) / Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) vs Sochi (RUS) / Partizan (SRB)
- Trabzonspor (TUR) / Molde (NOR) vs Roma (ITA)
- Slask Wroclaw (POL) / Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR) vs Rapid Wien (AUT) / Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP)
- Jablonec (CZE) / Celtic (SCO) vs Tobol Kostanay (KAZ) / MSK Zilina (SVK)