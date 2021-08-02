Menu

Manchester United set asking price for midfielder after rejecting loan transfer offer

Manchester United have reportedly set their asking price for Andreas Pereira amid interest from Lazio.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at the Stadio Olimpico, and it seems Lazio were keen to try bringing him back for a second spell.

However, Man Utd were apparently not keen on loaning Pereira out again, and have instead set an asking price of £20million for the Brazil international.

This is according to journalist Ekrem Konur on Twitter, with details below on Pereira’s future as it seems the Red Devils want to try to cash in on him with a permanent sale, rather than loan him out again…

Pereira surely has no future at United after several spells away from the club on loan without making enough of an impression to suggest he could break past the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Lazio would do well to sign Pereira again, but it remains to be seen if they’d be prepared to pay £20m for him.

