Raphael Varane spoke at length with Paul Pogba before finalising Manchester United transfer

Raphael Varane reportedly spoke at length with Paul Pogba before agreeing on a transfer to Manchester United last week.

The France international has not quite completed his move to Old Trafford yet, but it looks like it’s as good as done after the club’s official site announced an agreement.

Varane looks ideal to come in and partner Harry Maguire, giving the Red Devils a potentially huge upgrade on inconsistent performers like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

According to The Athletic, Man Utd fans may have Pogba to thank for his influence, as they claim the 28-year-old spoke a great deal with his international team-mate before the deal was struck.

Although Pogba has something of a mixed reputation in England, The Athletic makes it clear that there are plenty who regard him very highly in the game.

The article includes a clip of Pogba’s inspirational pep talk to France players ahead of the World Cup final win over Croatia in 2018, a game in which he scored before lifting the trophy.

United fans will hope that Pogba and Varane can go on to lift plenty of silverware together at club level now as well.