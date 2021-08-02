There’s little doubt as to Jack Grealish’s importance to Aston Villa, however, talkSPORT pundit, Tony Cascarino, has made the boldest of claims regarding the Villains’ captain and talisman.

Consider some of the greats that have played for the club, such as Gary Shaw, Tony Morley, Gordon Cowans, Brian Little, Dennis Mortimer, Andy Gray, David Platt et al.

All could legitimately lay claim to being amongst the best to have ever pulled on the claret and blue.

However, Cascarino has suggested that Grealish tops the lot and is Villa’s best-ever player.

That’s some claim.