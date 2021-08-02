Former professional footballer, Dean Ashton, knows a thing or two about what makes a world class striker, but he’s made a fairly bold claim about Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
Speaking on talkSPORT, the ex-West Ham man has claimed that Kane is better than the man he could be about to replace at Manchester City, Sergio Aguero.
The Argentinian left the Etihad Stadium as the Citizen’s all-time top scorer, but it’s clear that Ashton believes that Kane, in his prime, has the edge.
? “I think #THFC’s Kane is as good as, if not better than, Sergio Aguero.”
? “Kane brings a bit more than Aguero did & Kane’s record speaks for itself.”
Dean Ashton believes Harry Kane in his prime is a better striker than Sergio Aguero ever was for #MCFC. pic.twitter.com/3uo2sqNmjo
