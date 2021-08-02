West Ham reportedly remain in talks over a potential transfer deal for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma this summer, but also have Fiorentina ace Nikola Milenkovic lined up as a more realistic alternative.

Zouma may be slightly out of the Hammers’ price range as Chelsea ask for as much as £25million for the Frenchman, with Milenkovic also a serious option for David Moyes’ side, with some initial talks also held with Fiorentina, according to Sky Sports.

Zouma has the advantage of being proven in the Premier League, but Milenkovic has also shown plenty of promise in his time in Serie A, so both would be fine signings to help West Ham strengthen at the back this summer.

Chelsea could arguably do well to keep hold of someone like Zouma as a squad player, with the 26-year-old perhaps unlikely to make too much of a fuss about playing regularly, whilst offering Thomas Tuchel a solid and reliable rotation option in defence.

The Blues haven’t always looked entirely convincing in that department, with players like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen a tad inconsistent, even if they did show some tremendous form for the club in their Champions League-winning campaign last term.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but West Ham fans would surely be pretty happy with either Zouma or Milenkovic.