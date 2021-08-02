Ahead of the new Championship season which begins this coming weekend, David Moyes has apparently given the thumbs up to a highly-rated youngster leaving West Ham on loan.

Conor Coventry has been in impressive form for the Hammers throughout pre-season, and for that reason, it was believed that he might be kept in and around the first-team during 2021/22.

However, with a gruelling Premier League and Europa League campaign expected, and Coventry only ever having made three first-team appearances for the east Londoners, all coming in the League Cup, Moyes has decided that the player and club would be better served seeing him given minutes elsewhere.

Football Insider have revealed that Peterborough United are favourites to take Coventry on loan for the forthcoming campaign.

However, the outlet also note that there are now two other Championship clubs interested in acquiring his services.

Whether he has a future at West Ham will probably become clearer in 12 months time.