West Ham United are reportedly ‘pushing’ to bring Nikola Milenkovic to the Premier League this summer with Gianluca Di Marzio even adding that the Hammers have had a bid rejected for the ace in the past.

Di Marzio report that Fiorentina could be willing to cash in on the centre-back this summer, in an effort to avoid losing the talented 23-year-old on a free transfer next summer.

It’s added that the Hammers actually tabled a bid for the Serbian stalwart last summer, but their offer of €25m was rejected by Fiorentina. That hasn’t put off David Moyes and the club at all though…

Sky Sports reported earlier that the Hammers have been in talks with Fiorentina, suggesting that Milenkovic – in the final year of his contract – is shaping up as a ‘more realistic option’ than Kurt Zouma.

Milenkovic left homeland powerhouses Partizan Belgrade for Fiorentina in the summer of 2017 and has established himself as one of the top young defenders in Serie A since.

The ace has been a starter since the 18/19 season, with Milenkovic now firmly settled at centre-back after being deployed as a lanky surprise at right-back for quite some time during his early time in Italy.

Milenkovic has 133 appearances for Fiorentina to his name already and the 6ft5 defender has scored 11 times in those outings, he could be yet another towering aerial threat for this West Ham side.

Moyes appears to be keen on strengthening at centre-back this summer, which seems wise considering the Hammers will be playing in the Europa League, looking to build on last season’s progress and it’s an area they need more options in with Fabian Balbuena having departed and Winston Reid out-of-favour.

Recruiting someone like Milenkovic, especially if a cut-price fee is possible due to the defender’s contract situation, would be a massive coup considering the ace has been linked with massive clubs like Man United and Liverpool over the last couple of years.