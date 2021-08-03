Arsenal have been dealt a big blow ahead of the new Premier League season with a key star set to miss a number of weeks through injury.

The Gunners are looking to get off on the right foot this season having put together a disappointing campaign of last.

Mikel Arteta’s men finished eighth last season, missing out on European football for the first time in 25 years and suffering defeat at the semi-final stage of the Europa League.

This season, they are hoping things will be different after owner Stan Kroenke pledged to show ambition in the transfer market.

Ben White has already been signed from Brighton on a deal worth around £50million, and more significant arrivals are expected.

But regardless of who comes in, Arsenal will be missing a key member of their starting XI for the opening weeks of the season.

According to ESPN, Thomas Partey will miss the opening game of the season and likely further fixtures after that.

The midfielder limped off in Arsenal’s friendly defeat to Chelsea over the weekend and it set to see a specialist over the injury.

That will be a big blow for Mikel Arteta, though fresh suggestions Granit Xhaka will now stay will certainly help.