Arsenal have outlined their intentions to sign James Maddison by offering Leicester a player-plus-cash deal for the playmaker, according to football.london.

Football.London report that another London club have proposed the same kind of deal to the Foxes. Chelsea, Spurs, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford are the only other top-flight London clubs.

The report details that Maddison is ‘at the top of the list’ for Arsenal in this summer transfer window, with Chris Wheatley adding on social media that the 24-year-old is keen on a move to north London.

Wheatley adds that several Arsenal players have been mentioned in the discussions with intermediaries, reiterating that Joe Willock, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson are players that are available this summer.

The amount of cash that Arsenal offer will of course depend on which player is sent to Leicester in return. The Foxes value Maddison at over £60m so the Gunners will need to find a creative way to meet that valuation.

Maddison has 21 Premier League assists and the same number of goals to his name from 98 top-flight appearances to date, the ace looked phenomenal last season but was hindered in the final third of the campaign after an injury.

The England international certainly seems to have the kind of charismatic character that Mikel Arteta should be on the hunt for as Arsenal fans will no doubt want more accountability shown by their players next season.