In a bitter blow for Arsenal’s women’s team, it’s been confirmed that Jordan Nobbs has suffered ankle ligament damage after a tackle from Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert saw her leave the pre-season friendly between the two London giants on a stretcher.

Sky Sports report that Nobbs is currently undergoing an assessment to determine just how long she’ll be out for, and given how bad the injury looked on first viewing, there’s every reason to believe that her absence could be extensive.

The Gunners begin their season with a new manager, Jonas Eidevall, after Joe Montemurro left to join Juventus.

His first match in charge comes on August 18, with a Champions League qualifier against Kazakhstan’s Okzhetpes.

MORE: Watch Mo Salah’s reaction!

September 5 sees the side open their Women’s Super League campaign with a clash against the Blues at Meadow Park.

Emma Hayes’ side will be the most difficult of opponents to beat again, as they go looking to make it one better than last season when they were soundly beaten in the Women’s Champions League final by Barcelona.

More Stories / Latest News Harry Kane in limbo as Man City set a maximum valuation which doesn’t meet Tottenham’s demands UEFA open an investigation into the fan disorder before and after Euro 2020 final between England and Italy Tottenham’s Joe Hart part of a double Premier League swoop by Celtic

That match, and many others, will be able to be followed live as the new WSL TV deal kicks in from 2021/22.