Arsenal supporters will be delighted to learn that Football.London have just reported that promising midfielder Miguel Azeez is unlikely to leave on loan this summer.

Football.London report that the 18-year-old, who is now with the first-team for pre-season, is considered to be one of the best players on the ball in Arsenal’s entire academy.

It’s added that there were concerns over whether Azeez could step up to senior level due to his slight frame but the central midfielder has shut those worries down with a physical transformation.

The images we’ve linked to below show just how much Azeez has bulked up and it appears as though he’s already reaping the rewards, with the talent called up to first-team training last week.

The England youth international did not waste that opportunity at all as he scored a magnificent goal after coming off the bench in a friendly win against Watford.

Unfortunately, Azeez wasn’t given the opportunity to build on that momentum in the pre-season tie against rivals Chelsea, but the prospect instead went out and scored another stunner for the Under-23s.

It’s clear that Azeez has put in the work to complete a physical transformation this summer:

Whilst a loan exit is currently unlikely for the talent who made his first-team debut in the Europa League Group Stages last season, that stance could change depending on Arsenal’s other midfield options.

Mikel Arteta could do with having a fresh option to call on like Azeez after Dani Ceballos’ return to Real Madrid and the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock.

Football.London note that should the Gunners still look to recruit another midfielder, having signed Albert Sambi Lokonga and the U-turn on Granit Xhaka, things could change for Azeez.

As it stands, the midfield department doesn’t look so big that it will prevent Azeez from notching some chances with the first-team this season, but any other additions could block the talent’s path.