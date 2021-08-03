Juventus are reportedly considering a surprise transfer swoop for Chelsea midfield outcast Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Frenchman has emerged as a target for Juve as they consider alternatives to Sassuolo starlet Manuel Locatelli.

One imagines Bakayoko will be available on the cheap after failing to make an impact in his time at Stamford Bridge, having instead being sent out on loan on several occasions.

Bakayoko has had two spells on loan in Serie A with AC Milan and Napoli, as well as a stint back at his old club Monaco, but it now seems he could earn a surprise big move to Juventus.

Todo Fichajes claim he’s being considered as a bargain alternative to Locatelli, with Chelsea ready to let the 26-year-old go for just €16million.

Blues fans won’t be too disappointed to see the back of this player, who has proven to be one of their worst signings of recent times.

Bakayoko initially looked a promising talent in his first spell with Monaco, but he just never got going once he was snapped up by Chelsea in the summer of 2017.