Portuguese transfer insider Pedro Almeida has recently reported that a deal to take Marc Cucurella from Getafe to Premier League Brighton is ‘almost done’ in a switch that will also help out Barcelona.

As Brighton prepare to land the left-winger in an €18m deal, cash-strapped Barcelona are in line for a handy windfall owing to the terms of their sale of Cucurella to Getafe last summer.

When Barcelona confirmed that Cucurella had been sold to Getafe in a €10m deal they stated that they held a 10% sell-on clause, which will now land them €1.8m.

Cucurella only ever had one opportunity to play in the Catalan outfit’s first-team but has established himself as a standout La Liga player with spells at Eibar and Getafe in recent years.

The Spaniard, who plays as a left midfielder but can also feature as a left-back, left wing-back or more advanced winger, has just helped La Furia Roja book a spot in the final of the Olympics football.

See More: Chelsea thought to have offered contract to Barcelona starlet, Fabrizio Romano provides further insight

Marc #Cucurella is almost done to join Brighton from Getafe. The English club pays 18M€ by the player. ? #BHAFC — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) August 3, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Crystal Palace hoping to complete transfer for £12.8m Patrick Vieira favourite How Tottenham dressing room reacted to Harry Kane’s training absence Manchester United will consider offers for defender as Aston Villa eye permanent transfer

Cucurella, who also has one senior Spain cap to his name, has helped his nation reach the Gold Medal match for the Men’s Olympic football with a win over Japan in extra-time just minutes ago.

The 23-year-old is heading to Brighton after three solid seasons as a starter in La Liga which have seen Cucurella contribute five goals and 10 assists from 105 appearances in the Spanish top-flight.

Cucurella looks to be an ideal addition to Graham Potter’s side, with the La Masia graduate seemingly expected to feature at left wing-back for the Seagulls.