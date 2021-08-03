Portuguese transfer insider Pedro Almeida has recently reported that a deal to take Marc Cucurella from Getafe to Premier League Brighton is ‘almost done’ in a switch that will also help out Barcelona.
As Brighton prepare to land the left-winger in an €18m deal, cash-strapped Barcelona are in line for a handy windfall owing to the terms of their sale of Cucurella to Getafe last summer.
When Barcelona confirmed that Cucurella had been sold to Getafe in a €10m deal they stated that they held a 10% sell-on clause, which will now land them €1.8m.
Cucurella only ever had one opportunity to play in the Catalan outfit’s first-team but has established himself as a standout La Liga player with spells at Eibar and Getafe in recent years.
The Spaniard, who plays as a left midfielder but can also feature as a left-back, left wing-back or more advanced winger, has just helped La Furia Roja book a spot in the final of the Olympics football.
See More: Chelsea thought to have offered contract to Barcelona starlet, Fabrizio Romano provides further insight
Marc #Cucurella is almost done to join Brighton from Getafe. The English club pays 18M€ by the player. ? #BHAFC
— Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) August 3, 2021
Cucurella, who also has one senior Spain cap to his name, has helped his nation reach the Gold Medal match for the Men’s Olympic football with a win over Japan in extra-time just minutes ago.
The 23-year-old is heading to Brighton after three solid seasons as a starter in La Liga which have seen Cucurella contribute five goals and 10 assists from 105 appearances in the Spanish top-flight.
Cucurella looks to be an ideal addition to Graham Potter’s side, with the La Masia graduate seemingly expected to feature at left wing-back for the Seagulls.