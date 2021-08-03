Covid-19 is continuing to wreak havoc across the world, and Bayern Munich are the latest victims as their DFB-Pokal cup match against fifth-tier German side, Bremer SV, has been postponed.

According to AS, the match was due to take place this Friday, but as there has been a positive test at Bremer, that means the team must self isolate for now.

The situation at present is markedly different from a year or so ago, in that everyone is more prepared now and most have been double jabbed.

However, as has been proved, that still doesn’t stop coronavirus taking hold.

The match has not yet been rearranged, throwing Julian Nagelsmann’s plans into disarray.

If nothing else, the match would’ve been a chance for the players to have a run out and fire up muscles that haven’t been worked for a few weeks.

Instead, they’ll likely have to content themselves with more training sessions, which are hardly a substitute for a competitive match.