Arsenal consider transfer move for Houssem Aouar’s Lyon team-mate

Arsenal are reportedly looking into a potential transfer deal for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

The Gunners are understood to be in the market for a creative midfield player this summer, and have looked at Aouar as one of their priorities, whilst also considering the likes of James Maddison and Ruben Neves, as CaughtOffside has previously reported.

It now seems that Arsenal have turned their attention away from Aouar to one of his club team-mates as Guimaraes is linked as a target for Mikel Arteta by the Evening Standard.

The 23-year-old has shone in Ligue 1 and looks like he could slot in well at the Emirates Stadium, where a replacement for Dani Ceballos is surely needed this summer.

The Spain international spent two seasons on loan in north London but didn’t quite do enough to earn a permanent move, and someone like Guimaraes could be a fine alternative for Arteta.

It will be interesting to see how this develops in the weeks ahead, but Arsenal are surely going to continue to spend in this summer’s transfer window.

Arteta is sure to be under pressure to improve things this season after finishing 8th and without silverware last term.