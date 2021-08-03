Menu

Chelsea are now willing to pay €130m and offer €12m per-season to land their main target this summer

Chelsea do have a large and fairly complete squad heading into the new season, but what they don’t have is a player you would back to score every single week.

That’s okay in knockout football where Thomas Tuchel is smart enough to out-think the opponent and somebody will usually score, but over the course of a league season it’s a major problem.

They have been pushing hard to sign a reliable number 9 this summer, and the latest report from Fabrizio Romano suggests that Chelsea are ready to go all-out to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge:

It’s a complicated deal because Lukaku hasn’t made any noises about wanting to leave and Inter don’t need to sell, so Chelsea need to make a huge offer to both that they simply can’t turn down.

There is a sense that Lukaku has unfinished business with Chelsea and he is the world-class striker that they need, but it’s still not clear if Inter will cave and accept the bid.

