Chelsea reportedly have a £40million buy-back clause in place as part of the deal to sell Valentino Livramento to Southampton this summer.

The youngster has just left the Blues for the Saints in what looks a fine move for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side after he showed great promise in his time in the academy at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have promoted a number of homegrown players in recent times, with Mason Mount and Reece James the biggest success stories, and Livramento looks another fine product of their youth system, even if he has ultimately decided to move on elsewhere to continue his development.

According to Tom Barclay, Chelsea were sure to get a buy-back clause in this deal, so can re-sign Livramento in the future for around £40m…

Have since learnt this buy-back clause figure is nearer to £40m. Great deal for Saints, whatever happens. If TL progresses to the point where Chelsea want to re-sign them, they get a big fee. If not, they still get a v exciting young talent for a relatively small outlay — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) August 2, 2021

This could be a good option for Chelsea to have in case Livramento ends up fulfilling his tremendous potential at the St Mary’s Stadium.

It would also represent great business by Southampton as they could stand to make a big profit on a player they’ve signed for just £5m this summer.